Motley Crue 's Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx spent at least part of today in a recording studio with Dr. Feelgood producer Bob Rock , according to a photo and video posted on their social media accounts.

"It's that new shit!!!!," reads Lee's caption on his Instagram photo of the trio, while the one posted to the band's Facebook account simply reads "28th August 2018." Lee also posted video of himself in the studio playing drums.

Guitarist Mick Mars and vocalist Vince Neil are not pictured in the photos. In recent weeks Neil has mourned the passing of both his mother and his longtime friend Robin Leach .

Lee and Sixx offered no further explanation about what they were working on with Rock. Online fan speculation largely focused on the theory that new music was being recorded for the band's upcoming Netflix biopic, The Dirt . Based on their 2001 book of the same name , the movie tells the story of the band's fast, turbulent rise to fame.

While the four members of Motley Crue claim to have legally blocked themselves from touring together following the conclusion of their 2014-2015 farewell tour , there doesn't seem to have been a clause included that would stop them from collaborating on new music. The group issued a farewell single, " All Bad Things ," in January of 2015.

A release date has yet to be announced for The Dirt , which is being directed by Jeff Tremaine of Jackass fame.