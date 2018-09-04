In conjunction with Cooperstown Connection, the Gentelman's Corner Barbershop is bringing in NBA legend and Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

Rodman has made national and international headlines in the last few years for his visits to North Korea to meet with his friend, Chairman Kim Jung Un.

Paulie Diamond is the owner of Gentleman's Corner Barbershop. He says, "Working with Cooperstown Connection to bring celebrities and athletes to the greater Utica area is always exciting. This upcoming event on October 7th is very exciting. Dennis Rodman was champion on the court and a pop icon off the court. Bringing Dennis Rodman to GCBS on October 7th is sonething we’re really excited about. It’ll be a day many people in our area will never forget.”

Rodman is a 5x NBA Champion and a 2x NBA All-Star. In 14 NBA seasons, Rodman played in 911 games, scored 6,683 points, and grabbed 11,954 rebounds, translating to 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game in only 31.7 minutes played per game.

Rodman will be in New Hartford at The Gentleman's Corner Barbershop on Sunday, October 7th, 2018 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the New Hartford Shopping Center. For ticket information you can go exclusively to Cooperstown-Connection.com .