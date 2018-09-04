The $1 admission at the Great New York State Fair was a super Labor Day-only deal, but big Labor Day deals are not done yet in Central New York , online and in-store.

If you like saving money on big ticket items, there are a lot of great prices still going on that you can take advantage of--for a few more days and even through the end of September. According to a post from the folks at financial services website WalletHub, September is the best month to purchase a treadmill. And here are some other ideas for 2018's Best Labor Day Deals & Sales that are still going on:

Realspace Ampresso Big & Tall Bonded Leather High-Back Desk Chair (36% off at Office Depot and OfficeMax, in-store only through September 8)

Motorola Moto Z2 cell phone (44% off through September 8)

Whirlpool Dishwasher (43% off at BJ's through September 26)

Beautyrest Silver Navy Pier Plush Queen Pillowtop Mattress (64% OFF at Sears until September 9)

In order to arrive at its list, WalletHub surveyed 20 top retailers, so their list is limited to deals at big box stores.

Are there any other super local deals you're getting? Do you buy items at certain times of the year?

