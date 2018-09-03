For a band with a catalog as rich and deep as Judas Priest , playing a three hour set wouldn't be long enough to cover everything fans want to hear. Fortunately, they've been rotating certain songs throughout their world tour in support of Firepower , often unearthing rarities that haven't been played live in decades. The latest song to return to the set is "Delivering the Goods," which was performed for the first time in 38 years last night (Aug. 29) in Montreal, Canada.

The Killing Machine (or Hell Bent For Leather , whichever title you prefer) track was the second song in the set, played after the Firepower title track, which opened the show on Priest's co-headlining run with Deep Purple .

When Priest kicked off their first North American tour this year, they acknowledged the 40th anniversary of their Stained Class record and played " Saints in Hell " for the first time ever. Meanwhile, "Bloodstone" and "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll" made their first live appearances since 1990 and 1991, respectively, and "Running Wild," which was last performed in 2002 with Ripper Owens , hadn't been played with Rob Halford since 1980. At the end of that leg, Priest also dusted off " Tyrant " for the first time since 1983.

The co-headlining trek, with openers The Temperance Movement , will run through Sept. 30 and a list of remaining stops can be seen here .

