Two beagle mix dogs thrown from a moving vehicle on Interstate 81 are recovering and State Police are hoping for leads to track down those responsible.

State Police say a truck driver who was not far behind the vehicle immediately stopped to assists the dogs - one of which was badly injured and has since had a leg amputated. The incident happened at around 9:30 Wednesday morning in Cortland County, between Marathon and Whitney Point, state police said.

via NY State Police

A trooper saw the tractor trailer pulled over with the driver's door open and stopped to investigate. He soon saw the truck driver walking along the roadway, carrying one pooch while the other followed close behind, state police said.

The truck driver told police he saw the vehicle - an older model Dodge Durango, that was very dirty, with rust along the vehicle hatch area - slow down, roll down the rear passenger window, then toss the dogs out.

The dogs are in the custody of the Broome County Humane Society which posted on its Facebook page this weekend that 'Trooper', the dog whose leg was amputated, was very alert and moving around on three legs. 'Adam', the other beagle mix, only suffered a few abrasions and is doing fine.

via NY State Police

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact New York State Police in Homer at (607)749-1614.