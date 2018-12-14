New Utica Comets’ Player is All the Rage

He's got a big name AND a big beard.

Meet Colton Saucerman, the latest addition to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. He's from Colorado Springs and he's already a big hit in Central New York. Kids like him. Guys like him. And, as for the ladies? Well, according to a recent article in Men's Health, women DO like SOME beards . But, Saucerman's appeal doesn't begin and end with facial hair.

It turns out his last name is a perfect fit in the hockey world, because "saucer" is a term for a puck that is passed in such a style that it flies just above the surface of the ice. So, he's also got THAT going for him, which is nice.

Plus, he can play. Here's "Sauce" scoring his first career AHL goal:

And, as if that's not enough, he's also being compared to an animated hero who gets a lot of face time on TV at this time of the year:

We're betting that Colton Saucerman, just like Yukon Cornelius, will be scoring again and again.