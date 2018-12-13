Get Your Tickets For The “2019 Wing Wars”

What a delicious way to help cancer patients in CNY.

The 2019 CNY Wing Wars presented by the Joseph Michael Chubbic Foundation will benefit local cancer patients in financial need. The fundraiser is Saturday-January 26, 2019 at Harts Hill Inn, Whitesboro from 1-4pm.

Tickets to the Wing War are $25 and include a free beer or soda, a slice of pizza, one dozen wings (one wing sample from each participating vendor), celery & blue cheese and the all-important voting rights. There will be a 50/50 Raffle, Basket Raffle, and a 55” HDTV Raffle (donated by Walmart Distribution Center). Performance DJ’s will provide music.

Wing War Contenders:

Returning to defend their 2018 titles are:

O’Baby’s for Best Wing (Public Vote)

Killabrew Saloon for Most Unique Wing (Celebrity Judges Choice)

Pie Squared for Best Wing (Celebrity Judges Choice) and Most Unique Wing (Public Vote)

New This Year:

Dinosaur BBQ

Piggy Pat’s

Pizza Classic

Campus Inn Pizza

A Taste of Laos

Returning participants:

Franco’s Pizza of Whitesboro (Best Wing in 2017)

Hot Off The Brick

Pizza Boys

Tony’s of Westmoreland

The 2019 Celebrity Judges:

Senator Joe Griffo

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol

The Empire Plate’s Bill Vinci

96.1 The Eagle Cindy McMullen and Keith James

WKTV Kristen Copeland

At the end of the Wing War event, the Celebrity Judges will present awards for Best Wing and Most Unique Wing. A foundation representative will also present awards for Best Wing and Most Unique Wing Public Vote.

Foundation Vice-President Barb Chubbuck told us:

“The Wing Wars is one of the foundation’s most popular events and tickets sell fast. Everyone enjoys tasting the variety of wings and voting for whom they feel are the best & most unique.”

Advance tickets may be purchased online at www.thejmcf.org under “Events” or by calling 315-339-5993 from 9 am to 5 pm weekdays. Tickets are limited to 250 and will be available at the door until sold out.

The 2019 Wing Wars is sponsored by 96.1 The Eagle and Tri-Valley Beverage