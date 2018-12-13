Rome Police Investigating Bomb Threat At Griffiss Park

The Rome Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park this afternoon.

The Observer-Dispatch is reporting the threat was phoned into the Assured Information Security building just after 2:00.

Crews are currently on the scene conducting a sweep of the AIS building.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

The Associated Press says bomb threats sent to dozens of schools, government buildings and other locations across the U.S. today appear to be a hoax.