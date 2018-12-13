St. Elizabeth Campus Of MVHS Restricting Access For Security

The St. Elizabeth Campus of Mohawk Valley Health System will restrict access to two entrances beginning on Friday, December 21st.

Entrance under canopy on the way to the parking garage – “exit only” with no access for badges or the public.

Front hospital entrance (wooden doors facing Genesee Street) will be a restricted access entrance for badge swipe only

All patients and visitors can use the two entrances of the parking garage between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. and the Emergency Department entrance 24 hours a day.

The MVHS Safety Department proposed the decrease in the number of unattended entrances as a way to increase the safety and security of patients, visitors, employees and staff.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as the new security procedure is implemented,” said Chris Kilmartin, Security manager for MVHS. “This change allows us to better serve the patients and visitors who come to the hospital for care or to visit a loved one. We want to remind the community as they come onto campus to please follow the informational signs that will direct you to locations to park near our public entrances.”