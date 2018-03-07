‘Concerning Note’ Found At Westmoreland Middle School

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the Westmoreland Middle School on Wednesday after a tattered note was found in a restroom with a concerning message on it

Sheriff Rob Maciol says a Deputy Sheriff assigned to the school district as a School Resource Officer, along with school staff, immediately put an emergency plan into action.

He says within minutes, additional law enforcement members and K-9's from the Sheriff's Office, State Police and Utica Police assisted with a complete sweep of the building and nothing was found.

Maciol says at no time were students in any danger and the investigation is continuing.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they're asked to contact contact Investigator Justin Copperwheat at 315-765-2767.