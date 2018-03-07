Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot is really making up for … well, Lost time. Just weeks after finally debuting a first teaser , the Robinsons are already crash-landing into April with a full trailer and an intriguing new mystery.

Ahead of an April 13 premiere, Entertainment Weekly debuted a three-minute trailer for the new series, which re-imagines the classic “Robot” as an extraterrestrial figure of unknown origin. Showrunner Zack Estrin also explained that the reboot will craft a mystery around Dr. Smith’s presence on the alien planet, and even update John Williams ’ classic themes. Said Estrin of the series’ relationship with its predecessors:

For new fans of the show, there’s a certain baggage associated with the title — ‘Oh, that’s that campy show from the ’60s,’ or, ‘That’s that movie from the ’90s that was … what it was.’ We are taking that core of an idea — the Robinson family is striving to hold together and survive in this incredible circumstance — and as much as this show is Lost in Space, it could be a shipwreck on an island. It just happens to be in space and we think it’s going to have a broad appeal beyond genre fans.

Amusingly, Netflix heralded the arrival of today’s trailer by tweeting “Danger, Will Robinson!” at every account it could find with that name. Here’s the series’ synopsis:

Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception. The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is a highly-skilled, blue collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

The series stars Bones alum Ignacio Serricchio as Major Don West , along with Parker Posey as a gender-flipped version of Doctor Smith , House of Cards vet Molly Parker as Dr. Maureen Robinson , Black Sails star Toby Stephens as Professor John Robinson , and Falling Skies star Taylor Russell as their eldest daughter Judy . Mina Sundwall will play Penny Robinson, with Sense8 star Max Jenkins as young Will Robinson.

Netflix previously set a 10-episode order for the series under Prison Break alum Zack Estrin, as written by Dracula Untold team Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, and produced and directed by Neil Marshall . The original 1960s series saw 1997 future family the Robinsons heading into space for a five-year mission, before the evil Dr. Smith sabotaged their efforts and sent the family off-course. It aired on CBS for a total of 83 episodes over three seasons.

Watch the first Lost in Space teaser below, and stay tuned for more on the April 13 premiere.