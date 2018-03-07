Van Morrison Announces New Album, ‘You’re Driving Me Crazy’

Apparently Van Morrison has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. The veteran artist has announced the release of his third album in seven months.

You're Driving Me Crazy will come out on April 27 and follows Versatile and Roll With the Punches , which were released last December and September, respectively. The new LP is billed as a collaboration with jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco.

Like Morrison's last couple of albums, You're Driving Me Crazy includes a mix of original songs and cuts pulled from the jazz, blues and great American songbooks. Most of the Morrison-penned tracks come from his back catalog, like a new take on the Astral Weeks classic "The Way Young Lovers Do."

Other songs include vintage cuts by Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer and Guitar Slim, whose "The Things I Used to Do" will also be released on a special 7-inch single along with "Close Enough for Jazz" on Record Store Day .

You can see the album's track listing, plus songwriters, below.

DeFrancesco has played with jazz greats like Miles Davis, John McLaughlin and Grover Washington since launching his career when still in his teens. His band accompanies Morrison on the record.

You're Driving Me Crazy will be Morrison's 39th solo studio album, in a career that dates back to the band Them in the mid '60s.

Van Morrison, 'You're Driving Me Crazy' Track Listing

"Miss Otis Regrets" (Cole Porter)

"Hold It Right There" (Terry, Grey, Vinson)

"All Saints Day" (Van Morrison)

"The Way Young Lovers Do" (Van Morrison)

"The Things I Used to Do" (Eddie Jones)

"Travelin' Light" (Johnny Mercer, James Mundy, James Young)

"Close Enough For Jazz" (Van Morrison)

"Goldfish Bowl" (Van Morrison)

"Evening Shadows" (Van Morrison / Acker Bilk)

"Magic Time" (Van Morrison)

"You're Driving Me Crazy" (Walter Donaldson)

"Everyday I Have the Blues" (Peter Chatman)

"Have I Told You Lately" (Van Morrison)

"Sticks and Stones" (Titus Turner)

"Celtic Swing" (Van Morrison)