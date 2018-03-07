Legacy Recordings, the catalog arm of Sony Music, has announced the titles its releasing for this year's Record Store Day , which will take place on April 21.

A press release notes that it's the most number of albums the label has issued in the 11 years that Record Store Day has taken place. Among this year's offerings are limited-edition releases by such artists as AC/DC , Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen .

Pink Floyd are reissuing their debut, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn , on mono vinyl for the first time in 50 years. Springsteen will see his 1995 Greatest Hits compilation issued on individually numbered red vinyl, while AC/DC's Back in Black will be sold on cassette. The document of the 1987 tour by Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead , Dylan & the Dead , will be sold on red and blue tie-dye vinyl.

Legacy also revealed that the Allman Brothers Band 's Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival, July 3 & 5, 1970 , one of their most famous concerts prior to their At Fillmore East breakthrough, will be available for the first time on vinyl, with four discs housed in a box set with eight pages of notes and photos. A similar treatment has been given to Jeff Buckley 's Live at Sin-é: Legacy Edition .

Johnny Cash 's legendary At Folsom Prison is coming out in a special five-LP collection that combines the entirety of both sets Cash performed that day, as well as performances by June Carter, Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers. Included in the package is a 12" single of rehearsals the band ran through at a Sacramento, Calif., hotel the night before the shows and an eight-page 12" x 12" booklet.

Live sets by Living Colour ( Live at CBGB’s, 12.19.89 ), Rage Against the Machine ( Democratic National Convention 2000 ), Elvis Presley ( The King in the Ring -- the acoustic sets of his 1968 comeback special), Soul Asylum ( Live From Liberty Lunch, Austin, TX, December 3, 1992 ), Hot Tuna ( Live at the New Orleans House ) and Big Audio Dynamite II ( On the Road Live ’92 ) will also receive their premiere vinyl release.

Legacy is also putting out a pair of 7" singles for Record Store Day: Jimi Hendrix 's "Mannish Boy" b/w "Trash Man," both of which come from April 1969 sessions, and a collaboration between Van Morrison and jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco on "Close Enough for Jazz" and "The Things I Used to Do."

In addition, records by Eurythmics (the 1984 soundtrack), Kenny Loggins (purple vinyl of Return to Pooh Corner ) and Uncle Tupelo ( No Depression – Demos ) will be released.

The organizers of Record Store Day have announced the complete list of titles that will be for saie, and we've pulled out the best below. For full details, visit Record Store Day's website .

Record Store Day 2018 Select Titles

AC/DC, Back In Black (cassette)

The Alarm, Where the Two Rivers Meet

The Allman Brothers Band, Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival, July 3 & 5, 1970

Arcade Fire, EP

The B-52's, Rock N' Rockets

The Beau Brummels, Bradley's Barn

Jeff Beck, Truth

Belly, Feel

Chuck Berry, Greatest Hits

Big Audio Dynamite II, On the Road Live '92

Blue Öyster Cult, Rarities Vol. 2

David Bowie, David Bowie

David Bowie, Bowie Now

David Bowie, Welcome to the Blackout

David Bowie, Let's Dance (Full Length Demo)

Tim Buckley, I Can't See You

Tim Buckley, Live at the Troubadour

Jeff Buckley, Live at Sin-e: Legacy Edition

Buffalo Tom, "The Only Living Boy In New York" b/w "The Seeker"

Buffalo Tom, Big Red Letter Day

Eric Burdon & the Animals, Nights in San Francisco

Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy (Mirror To Mirror)

Johnny Cash, At Folsom Prison: 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition

Johnny Cash, "I Love You Because" / "You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven"

Cheech & Chong, Up In Smoke (40th Anniversary)

Eric Clapton, Rush (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Eric Clapton, Complete Clapton

Gene Clark, Back Street Mirror

Gary Clark Jr. with Junkie, Come Together

Elvis Costello, "Someone Else's Heart"

The Cure, Mixed Up

The Cure, Torn Down (Mixed Up Extra)

Def Leppard, Live at Abbey Road

Dickey Betts, Dickey Betts Band: Live at the Lone Star Roadhouse

Bo Diddley, 16 All -Time Greatest Hits

The Doors, The Matrix Part II

Duran Duran, Thanksgiving Live

Duran Duran, Duran Duran Budokan

Bob Dylan & the Grateful Dead, Dylan & the Dead

Steve Earle & the Dukes, Live From the Continental Club

Europe, Walk the Earth

Eurythmics, 1984 (For the Love of Big Brother)

Flamin' Groovies, Grease

The Flaming Lips, The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon

Fleet Foxes "Crack Up (Choral Version)"/"In the Morning (Live in Switzerland)"

Fleetwood Mac, Tango In The Night Alternate

John Fogerty, Centerfield

Jerry Garcia, Run for the Roses

Marvin Gaye, Let's Get It On

Marvin Gaye, Sexual Healing: The Remixes

Gov't Mule, Girl With No Self Esteem

Grateful Dead, Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA

John Wesley Harding, Greatest Other People's Hits

Mickey Hart, RAMU

Hawkwind, Dark Matter (The Alternative Liberty / U.A. Years 1970 - 1974)

Jimi Hendrix, "Mannish Boy" b/w "Trash Men"

Robyn Hitchcock, Robyn Hitchcock & His LA Squires

Hot Tuna, Live at the New Orleans House

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Live at Twist & Shout

Jesus Jones, Zeroes + Ones 25th Anniversary

Jethro Tull, Moths

The Kinks, Phobia

Led Zeppelin, "Friends"/"Rock And Roll"

Arthur Lee and Love, Coming Through You

Linkin Park, One More Night Live

Living Colour, Live at CBGB's 12.19.89

Kenny Loggins, Return to Pooh Corner

The Lone Bellow, Live at Grimey's

Madonna, The First Album

Madonna, You Can Dance

George Martin, Beatles to Bond and Bach

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

The MC5, "I Can Only Give You Everything"/"I Just Don't Know"

The MC5 "Looking At You"/"Borderline"

Randy Meisner, Take It to the Limit

The Moody Blues, Say It With Love

Van Morrison, "Close Enough For Jazz"/"Things"

Van Morrison, Alternative Moondance

Motörhead, Heroes

The National, Boxer Live In Brussels

Nico, "I'm Not Sayin'" / "The Last Mile"

Harry Nilsson, Pussy Cats

Phish, Billy Breathes

Pink Floyd, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (Mono)

The Police, "Roxanne"

Iggy Pop, Live at the Ritz, NYC 1986

Elvis Presley, The King in the Ring

Prince, 1999

Rage Against the Machine, Live at the Democratic National Convention 2000

Ramones, Sundragon Sessions

The Rascals, The Complete Singles A's & B's

Lou Reed, Animal Serenade

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson, The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Raven's Reels--Knoxville

The Rolling Stones, Their Satanic Majesties Request

Saxon, Princess of the Night

The Shins V. Los Lobos, The Fear

Small Faces "Lazy Sunday" (stereo) / "Ogdens Nut Gone Flake" (Alt mono mix)

The Smithereens, The Smithereens Play Tommy

Patty Smyth and Scandal, Goodbye to You! Best of the '80s Live

Soul Asylum, Live From Liberty Lunch, Austin TX, December 3, 1992

Soundgarden, A-Sides

Bruce Springsteen, Greatest Hits

The Stooges, The Stooges (Detroit Edition)

The Sundays, Reading, Writing and Arithmetic

Sublime, Sublime

Superchunk, "What a Time to Be Alive (Acoustic)" b/w "Erasure (Acoustic)"

Tangerine Dream, Zeit

George Thorogood & the Destroyers, "Shot Down"/"Ain't Coming Home"

Johnny Thunders, So Alonesome

U2, "Lights of Home"

Uncle Tupelo, No Depression-- Demos

Tom Waits, Brawlers

Tom Waits, Bawlers

Tom Waits, Bastards

Whitesnake, 1987 (30th Anniversary Edition)

The Who, The Kids Are Alright

Wilco, Live at the Troubadour 11/12/96

Johnny Winter, The King of Slide

Yes, Tormato

Neil Young, Tonight's the Night Live at the Roxy

Frank Zappa, "Lumpy Gravy" b/w "Primordial"