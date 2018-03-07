AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd and More Releasing Albums for Record Store Day
Legacy Recordings, the catalog arm of Sony Music, has announced the titles its releasing for this year's Record Store Day, which will take place on April 21.
A press release notes that it's the most number of albums the label has issued in the 11 years that Record Store Day has taken place. Among this year's offerings are limited-edition releases by such artists as AC/DC, Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen.
Pink Floyd are reissuing their debut, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, on mono vinyl for the first time in 50 years. Springsteen will see his 1995 Greatest Hits compilation issued on individually numbered red vinyl, while AC/DC's Back in Black will be sold on cassette. The document of the 1987 tour by Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead, Dylan & the Dead, will be sold on red and blue tie-dye vinyl.
Legacy also revealed that the Allman Brothers Band's Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival, July 3 & 5, 1970, one of their most famous concerts prior to their At Fillmore East breakthrough, will be available for the first time on vinyl, with four discs housed in a box set with eight pages of notes and photos. A similar treatment has been given to Jeff Buckley's Live at Sin-é: Legacy Edition.
Johnny Cash's legendary At Folsom Prison is coming out in a special five-LP collection that combines the entirety of both sets Cash performed that day, as well as performances by June Carter, Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers. Included in the package is a 12" single of rehearsals the band ran through at a Sacramento, Calif., hotel the night before the shows and an eight-page 12" x 12" booklet.
Live sets by Living Colour (Live at CBGB’s, 12.19.89), Rage Against the Machine (Democratic National Convention 2000), Elvis Presley (The King in the Ring -- the acoustic sets of his 1968 comeback special), Soul Asylum (Live From Liberty Lunch, Austin, TX, December 3, 1992), Hot Tuna (Live at the New Orleans House) and Big Audio Dynamite II (On the Road Live ’92) will also receive their premiere vinyl release.
Legacy is also putting out a pair of 7" singles for Record Store Day: Jimi Hendrix's "Mannish Boy" b/w "Trash Man," both of which come from April 1969 sessions, and a collaboration between Van Morrison and jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco on "Close Enough for Jazz" and "The Things I Used to Do."
In addition, records by Eurythmics (the 1984 soundtrack), Kenny Loggins (purple vinyl of Return to Pooh Corner) and Uncle Tupelo (No Depression – Demos) will be released.
The organizers of Record Store Day have announced the complete list of titles that will be for saie, and we've pulled out the best below. For full details, visit Record Store Day's website.
Record Store Day 2018 Select Titles
AC/DC, Back In Black (cassette)
The Alarm, Where the Two Rivers Meet
The Allman Brothers Band, Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival, July 3 & 5, 1970
Arcade Fire, EP
The B-52's, Rock N' Rockets
The Beau Brummels, Bradley's Barn
Jeff Beck, Truth
Belly, Feel
Chuck Berry, Greatest Hits
Big Audio Dynamite II, On the Road Live '92
Blue Öyster Cult, Rarities Vol. 2
David Bowie, David Bowie
David Bowie, Bowie Now
David Bowie, Welcome to the Blackout
David Bowie, Let's Dance (Full Length Demo)
Tim Buckley, I Can't See You
Tim Buckley, Live at the Troubadour
Jeff Buckley, Live at Sin-e: Legacy Edition
Buffalo Tom, "The Only Living Boy In New York" b/w "The Seeker"
Buffalo Tom, Big Red Letter Day
Eric Burdon & the Animals, Nights in San Francisco
Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy (Mirror To Mirror)
Johnny Cash, At Folsom Prison: 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition
Johnny Cash, "I Love You Because" / "You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven"
Cheech & Chong, Up In Smoke (40th Anniversary)
Eric Clapton, Rush (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Eric Clapton, Complete Clapton
Gene Clark, Back Street Mirror
Gary Clark Jr. with Junkie, Come Together
Elvis Costello, "Someone Else's Heart"
The Cure, Mixed Up
The Cure, Torn Down (Mixed Up Extra)
Def Leppard, Live at Abbey Road
Dickey Betts, Dickey Betts Band: Live at the Lone Star Roadhouse
Bo Diddley, 16 All -Time Greatest Hits
The Doors, The Matrix Part II
Duran Duran, Thanksgiving Live
Duran Duran, Duran Duran Budokan
Bob Dylan & the Grateful Dead, Dylan & the Dead
Steve Earle & the Dukes, Live From the Continental Club
Europe, Walk the Earth
Eurythmics, 1984 (For the Love of Big Brother)
Flamin' Groovies, Grease
The Flaming Lips, The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon
Fleet Foxes "Crack Up (Choral Version)"/"In the Morning (Live in Switzerland)"
Fleetwood Mac, Tango In The Night Alternate
John Fogerty, Centerfield
Jerry Garcia, Run for the Roses
Marvin Gaye, Let's Get It On
Marvin Gaye, Sexual Healing: The Remixes
Gov't Mule, Girl With No Self Esteem
Grateful Dead, Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA
John Wesley Harding, Greatest Other People's Hits
Mickey Hart, RAMU
Hawkwind, Dark Matter (The Alternative Liberty / U.A. Years 1970 - 1974)
Jimi Hendrix, "Mannish Boy" b/w "Trash Men"
Robyn Hitchcock, Robyn Hitchcock & His LA Squires
Hot Tuna, Live at the New Orleans House
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Live at Twist & Shout
Jesus Jones, Zeroes + Ones 25th Anniversary
Jethro Tull, Moths
The Kinks, Phobia
Led Zeppelin, "Friends"/"Rock And Roll"
Arthur Lee and Love, Coming Through You
Linkin Park, One More Night Live
Living Colour, Live at CBGB's 12.19.89
Kenny Loggins, Return to Pooh Corner
The Lone Bellow, Live at Grimey's
Madonna, The First Album
Madonna, You Can Dance
George Martin, Beatles to Bond and Bach
Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
The MC5, "I Can Only Give You Everything"/"I Just Don't Know"
The MC5 "Looking At You"/"Borderline"
Randy Meisner, Take It to the Limit
The Moody Blues, Say It With Love
Van Morrison, "Close Enough For Jazz"/"Things"
Van Morrison, Alternative Moondance
Motörhead, Heroes
The National, Boxer Live In Brussels
Nico, "I'm Not Sayin'" / "The Last Mile"
Harry Nilsson, Pussy Cats
Phish, Billy Breathes
Pink Floyd, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (Mono)
The Police, "Roxanne"
Iggy Pop, Live at the Ritz, NYC 1986
Elvis Presley, The King in the Ring
Prince, 1999
Rage Against the Machine, Live at the Democratic National Convention 2000
Ramones, Sundragon Sessions
The Rascals, The Complete Singles A's & B's
Lou Reed, Animal Serenade
Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson, The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Raven's Reels--Knoxville
The Rolling Stones, Their Satanic Majesties Request
Saxon, Princess of the Night
The Shins V. Los Lobos, The Fear
Small Faces "Lazy Sunday" (stereo) / "Ogdens Nut Gone Flake" (Alt mono mix)
The Smithereens, The Smithereens Play Tommy
Patty Smyth and Scandal, Goodbye to You! Best of the '80s Live
Soul Asylum, Live From Liberty Lunch, Austin TX, December 3, 1992
Soundgarden, A-Sides
Bruce Springsteen, Greatest Hits
The Stooges, The Stooges (Detroit Edition)
The Sundays, Reading, Writing and Arithmetic
Sublime, Sublime
Superchunk, "What a Time to Be Alive (Acoustic)" b/w "Erasure (Acoustic)"
Tangerine Dream, Zeit
George Thorogood & the Destroyers, "Shot Down"/"Ain't Coming Home"
Johnny Thunders, So Alonesome
U2, "Lights of Home"
Uncle Tupelo, No Depression-- Demos
Tom Waits, Brawlers
Tom Waits, Bawlers
Tom Waits, Bastards
Whitesnake, 1987 (30th Anniversary Edition)
The Who, The Kids Are Alright
Wilco, Live at the Troubadour 11/12/96
Johnny Winter, The King of Slide
Yes, Tormato
Neil Young, Tonight's the Night Live at the Roxy
Frank Zappa, "Lumpy Gravy" b/w "Primordial"