This year's Record Store Day will see two releases from the Cure : a vinyl reissue of the band's 1990 remix album Mixed Up , and a long-awaited collection called Torn Down (Mixed Up Extra) , which features 16 of their tracks remixed by Robert Smith . Both will be available for the April 21 celebration of record stores on double picture-disc vinyl.

Smith first mentioned the latter in 2009, which was initially slated to be a collection of Cure songs remixed by the group's favorite artists , but they've instead been reworked by Smith. It reportedly includes versions of "A Night Like This," "Three Imaginary Boys," "Never Enough" and "The Last Day of Summer." Below, you can see the full track listing, according to a fan site that caught an early listing on Amazon France that has since been taken down.

The pressing of Torn Down is limited to 7,750. For more information on titles that will be available on Record Store Day, visit their website .

Last year, the Cure released new vinyl pressings of their 2001 Greatest Hits, as well as their Acoustic Hits, which was originally included as a bonus with the CD version.

Smith is also curating this year's Meltdown festival, which has just released the first artists on its lineup, including Nine Inch Nails , My Bloody Valentine , Manic Street Preachers , Mogwai , the Libertines , Kristin Hersh, Psychedelic Furs and Deftones . The London festival is scheduled for June 15-24.

The Cure, 'Torn Down (Mixed Up Extra)' Track Listing

Side 1

1. "Three Imaginary Boys"

2. "M"

3. "The Drowning Man"

4. "A Strange Day"

Side 2

1. "Just One Kiss"

2. "Shake Dog Shake"

3. "A Night Like This"

4. "Like Cockatoos"

Side 3

1. "Plainsong"

2. "Never Enough"

3. "From The Edge of the Deep Green Sea"

4. "Want"

Side 4

1. "The Last Day of Summer"

2. "Cut Here"

3. "Lost"

4. "It's Over"