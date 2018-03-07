Oriskany Falls Woman Killed In Crash On NYS Thruway In Marcy

UPDATED 12:58 p.m.- State Police say an Oriskany Falls woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Thruway in Marcy on Tuesday night.

Troopers say 23-year old Bridget Shantal was a passenger in a car being driven by 40-year old Anthony Lopez of Yorkville.

Shantal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Lopez lost control of his vehicle and struck a guide rail, with the car coming to rest across both lanes of travel.

They say 47-year old Surindra Phulnauth of the Bronx, who was driving a tractor-trailer, was unable to avoid the disabled vehicle and struck its passenger side.

Lopez and Phulnauth were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation.