Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri has released a statement regarding sexual harassment claims in the Utica Fire Department.

Though it's not standard procedure to comment on pending litigation, Palmieri believes it is imperative the public knows the facts.

According to the statement, on January 6th a female firefighter made the City aware of the possible harassment in the Department.

Once made aware of the situation, Palmieri directed a full criminal investigation be done by the UPD and that investigation is ongoing. Palmieri also says this will be his only comment on the matter.

He also wants to make it clear the City of Utica and his Administration has zero tolerance for Sexual Harassment. He emphasized how serious these allegations are taken and will investigate, discipline and when appropriate will refer cases to law enforcement.