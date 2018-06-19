According to the CDC, Naegleria fowleri is found around the world and in the United States in the following areas:

- Bodies of warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers

- Geothermal (naturally hot) water, such as hot springs

- Warm water discharge from industrial plants

- Geothermal (naturally hot) drinking water sources

- Swimming pools that are poorly maintained, minimally-chlorinated, and/or un-chlorinated

- Water heaters. Naegleria fowleri grows best at higher temperatures up to 115°F (46°C) and can survive for short periods at higher temperatures.

- Soil"