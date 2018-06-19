Brain Eating Parasite That Kills 97% Of Those Infected Found In USA
Here's a scary thought to process: a brain-eating parasite that kills 97% of those infected, is resurfacing here in the USA. It actually killed one New York teen already.
In 2016, 19-year-old Kerry Stoutenburgh of Kingston died after she contracted the deadly brain-eating parasite. The fatality rate is over 97%. According to WRRV, only 4 people out of 143 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2016 have survived.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naegleria fowleri, is commonly found in warm freshwaters:
According to the CDC, Naegleria fowleri is found around the world and in the United States in the following areas:
- Bodies of warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers
- Geothermal (naturally hot) water, such as hot springs
- Warm water discharge from industrial plants
- Geothermal (naturally hot) drinking water sources
- Swimming pools that are poorly maintained, minimally-chlorinated, and/or un-chlorinated
- Water heaters. Naegleria fowleri grows best at higher temperatures up to 115°F (46°C) and can survive for short periods at higher temperatures.
- Soil"
Naegleria fowleri infections are most common during the summer months of July, August and September. Initial symptoms of a headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting start about five days after infection.
Symptoms increase to include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizures and hallucinations."
If you feel you are at risk, please contact your healthcare provider ASAP.