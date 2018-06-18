NHL Pre-Season Comes To Clinton Arena

Clinton, New York, the winner of the Kraft Hockeyville USA 2018, and will host the Buffalo Sabers and Columbus Blue Jackets NHL preseason game on September 25, 2018, the NHL and the NHL Players Association announced.

photo credit - Dave Sanford/Getty Images

The central New York village earned its designation as this years' most spirited hockey community in America. $150,000 in rink upgrades and the opportunity to host the NHL matchup after amassing the most votes in the online Kraft Hockeyville USA 2018 contest.

photo credit google maps/google street view

"The Buffalo Sabers are excited to participate in this year's Kraft Hockeyville USA game," Sabers General Manager Jason Botterill said. "Playing in front of Clinton's passionate hockey in a rink like the ones many of our players grew up skating in will be a great experience for our players. we look forward to putting on a great show for the NHL fans of Central New York."

photo credit - kirk lrwin/Getty Images

Clinton arena suffered a fire in 1949 and rebuilding from scratch six years later, this gem has served generations of young hockey players for nearly 70 years. The prize money from Kraft Hockeyville USA 2018 will go toward improvements to several features.