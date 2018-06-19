Alice in Chains Expand 2018 Tour Again

Alice in Chains have expanded their 2018 tour once again, adding 10 more dates to their North American schedule.

With shows already confirmed for Aug. 22 to Sept. 15, the band listed new appearances between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 – suggesting the possibility that more appearances could be announced for the four empty weeks. The band is currently midway through a tour leg that’s set to end in Israel on July 18.

You can see the full tour to date below.

The band recently released “The One You Know,” the first song issued from what will be their third album with singer William DuVall, and their first LP since 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. While details haven't been unveiled yet on the project, guitarist Jerry Cantrell recently said that he expected Alice in Chains' sixth record overall to arrive during the summer.

“It’s not that we were keeping it a secret — we just didn’t want to say a whole lot about it until we had something to say,” Cantrell explained. “And we certainly have something to say with this one. It’s a fucking strong record. … It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit. … It’s good!”

Alice in Chains 2018 Tour

6/20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Grona Lund

6/21 – Halden, Norway – Tons of Rock Festival

6/22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

6/24 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

6/25 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival

6/28 – Padua, Italy – Sherwood

6/30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria – Arena Open Air Wien

7/01 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

7/03 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt

7/04 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

7/08 – Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30

7/10 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

7/13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

7/14 – Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive

7/17 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

7/18 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

8/22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vino Robles Amp

8/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

8/31 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

9/01 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

9/03 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

9/04 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

9/06 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

9/07 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

9/08 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

9/10 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

9/11 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

9/13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

9/15 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

10/14 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

10/18 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

10/20 – Newkirk, OK – First Council Casino

10/21 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

10/24 – Birmingham, AL – The BJCC

10/26 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Events Center