Syracuse has just passed a new law in effort to protect dogs from being left out in extreme weather conditions.

The Syracuse Common Council has passed 'Adrian's Law' at 8-0 with all in support after several previous attempts.

The law is named for a Pitbull, Adrian who died after being left outside in sub-zero temperatures on Syracuse's south side earlier this year. The new law allows Police to fine and jail anyone that leaves a dog tethered outside in temperatures below 32 degrees or above 90 degrees. In addition, Police can also seize the animal.

You would think this law would be a no-brainer but it took animal rights advocates months fighting a losing battle with the Onondaga County Legislature for an identical law. When talking with Syracuse.com, Brian Shapiro, New York State director for the Humane Society of the United States, said he was glad the city council "made the right decision...Adrian's Law has the support of the Onondaga County Sheriff and the Syracuse Department's animal cruelty investigator."

Shapiro said he was surprised when the law fizzled in the county Legislature earlier this year. After making multiple concessions and offering to compromise, he said an "overly politicized" process stalled any sort of progress.