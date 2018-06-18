New York Looking To Legalize Beer Ice Cream

You may love cooling down on a hot summer day with a nice Saranac or Utica Club. Pretty soon, you may be able to cool down with beer ice cream here in New York.

New York State is about to enter the last week of the 2018 session and a bill is making its way through that would legalize beer and cider ice cream up to 5% alcohol. New York Upstate reports that 10 years ago a small dairy farm here in Boonville was one of the first to introduce wine into ice cream. Now New York is looking to expand to beer and cider ice cream.