New York Looking To Legalize Beer Ice Cream
You may love cooling down on a hot summer day with a nice Saranac or Utica Club. Pretty soon, you may be able to cool down with beer ice cream here in New York.
New York State is about to enter the last week of the 2018 session and a bill is making its way through that would legalize beer and cider ice cream up to 5% alcohol. New York Upstate reports that 10 years ago a small dairy farm here in Boonville was one of the first to introduce wine into ice cream. Now New York is looking to expand to beer and cider ice cream.
Here in Syracuse, the local ice cream shop named Gilligan's Island, already developed beer ice cream but is eagerly awaiting the bill to pass so they can start to sell it.
"Gilligan's has developed three flavors so far: Ice Cream Ale, made with a dark malty ale from the Copper Turret; Bavarian Chocolate, made with chocolate beer; and Double Buzz, made with coffee beer.""
New York has until June 20th to pass this bill.