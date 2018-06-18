5 Hot Rods For Sale On Utica’s CraigsList

Looking for a sweet hot rod this summer? Look to Craigslist. Seriously, they have a ton of hot rods up for grabs.

1) 1978 CHEVY CAMARO - $7500 (YORKVILLE)

Photo via CraigsList

For the 1978 model year, the Camaro featured a new body colored urethane front and rear bumpers. You could own this classic for $7,500.

2) 1973 CHEVY NOVA - $5000 (YORKVILLE)

Photo via CraigsList

The 1973 Nova's were restyled, following a government mandate for vehicles to be fitted with front and rear bumpers capable of absorbing a low-speed impact of 2.5 mph. This baby could be yours for $5,000.

3) 1963 CHEVY NOVA CHEVY II WAGON- $8,000

Photo via CraigsList

For 1963, the Chevy Nova Super Sport was released. It featured special emblems, instrument package, wheel covers, side moldings, bucket seats, and floor shifter, and was available only on the 400 series sport coupe and convertible. Own this wagon for a smooth $8,000.

4) 1972 Ford F250 - $5500 (West Edmeston, NY)

Need to get work done? Ford has been helping you work for generations now. For a smooth $5,500, you could own this classic Ford.

5) 1975 Lincoln - $3000 (Syracuse New York)

Photo via CraigsList

This 1975 Lincoln has 73000 miles on it, 460 runs and drives great. It does need some restoration work. For $3,000, this could be your next project.