Could Black Sabbath Reunite for 2022 U.K. Games?

Speculation that Black Sabbath could reunite to appear at the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games in their hometown of Birmingham, U.K., increased after two out of the three members of their farewell tour lineup expressed interest in the idea.

Last week frontman Ozzy Osbourne told ITV News: “That would be fantastic” after being asked if the band might be willing to reform to play at the opening ceremony. “I’d like to do that. We’re all Brummies, after all.”

Guitarist Tony Iommi was later asked the same question by the Birmingham Mail, and replied: “I think that it would be a great thing to do, to help represent Birmingham. I’m up for it. Let’s see what happens!” The cancer survivor, who must remain cautious over his health for the rest of his life, continued: “The reason we called the last Sabbath tour ‘The End’ is because we won’t go out on tour again. All the traveling was wearing me out.” He added: “I seem to be busier than ever, so I won’t call this retirement. I love playing live, and I will continue to do so."

That leaves Geezer Butler, who recently told Loudwire after being asked about a one-off reunion: “I don’t think there will be any chance of doing anything like that, which I am fine with and we went out on a high. It's best not to drag it out. However, before the band played their farewell shows in Birmingham last year, Butler admitted: “my life will be very empty without the band.”

A one-off show might also present the opportunity to perform with original drummer Bill Ward, whose objection to not being offered a “signable” contract contributed to his absence from the band’s final era. Ahead of their final appearance Butler suggested that Ward had been invited to take part, but declined – although he later corrected himself, confirming that Ward had never been asked.

Osbourne recently kicked off his farewell world tour, which is set to run for three years, meaning it would be over in good time for the band to gather for the Commonwealth Games. He also said he’d been happy to appear with his solo band if the reunion didn’t take place.