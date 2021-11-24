You’ll See Extra Police on New York Roads For the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

If you're traveling over the holidays you'd better do it safely. New York police will be out in full force for the Thanksgiving weekend, making sure everyone is safe on the roads.

Fixed sobriety checkpoints will be set up all across the state. Dedicated impaired driving patrols will out looking for anyone drinking and driving, putting everyone on the road at risk. Police will also be looking for underage drinking, speeders, and anyone texting and driving. You may not be able to see them until it's too late. Unmarked cars will be used during the special traffic safety initiative.

"As we look ahead to celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends, many of us will be spending time on the road and it's critical we do everything we can to ensure that holiday travel can be done safely," Governor Hochul said. "Getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol does nothing but put lives at risk. This year, make the responsible choice and help keep your fellow New Yorkers safe by having a plan to secure a safe and sober ride home."

Over 900 people were arrested for DWI during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday. More than 7,400 speeding tickets were handed out and another 627 for distracted driving.

If you drive drunk or drugged, you not only put your life and the lives of others at risk, you could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.

If you plan to drink during the Thanksgiving holiday, police offer up these tips to do it safely:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

If you're impaired, use a taxi or ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement.

If you know someone who is about to get behind the wheel after they've been drinking, take away their keys and help make other arrangements to get them where they are going.

