Local weather fans and amateur forecasters will have to do without a major resource from the National Weather Service in Binghamton for a little while.

NOAA says beginning Monday, October 25, the Doppler radar will be down for some major overhaul work for about two weeks.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal of the radar which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to be able to capture data in all directions.

The current system, designed to last a quarter century, has exceeded its life expectancy.

The work on the pedestal is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program series of upgrades. The Federal Aviation Administration, the Weather Service and the Airforce are investing $135-million in the eight-year program.

During the radar downtime, adjacent radars in Montague New York, Albany, Buffalo, State College Pennsylvania, Upton New York and Fort Dix New Jersey will fill in information.

Waking Up To A Huge Snowstorm In The Twin Tiers