You’ll Be Able to See Santa Claus in Central New York Malls Again

The last Christmas season wasn't quite the same. Due to the coronavirus pandemic that swept the nation, children across the world weren't able to go visit Santa Claus in person at the mall like typically done leading up to Christmas.

The magic is back as both Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Destiny USA in Syracuse have announced that Santa will be back in the building for the month of December.

Sangertown Square sent out an email to all subscribers saying that Santa will be back in town on December 2 for all the boys and girls to give their lists of what they want for Christmas.

Santa will greet his guest at his Winter Wonderland location in Center Court December 2nd through December 24th. There is plenty of fun and magic while visiting Santa, as well as a focus on the health and well-being of everyone. Reservations are strongly encouraged with walk-up visits available as space allows throughout the day.

New this year at Sangertown is Santa's Christmas Pajama Party, and Santa Cares will be back for children with sensory disabilities.

Christmas Pajama Party: Saturday, December 11th from 10am – 11am

Children can show up in their Christmas best pajamas and enjoy games, treats, and write letters to Santa. Santa will be at his Winter Wonderland for photos.

Santa Cares: Sunday, December 12th from 9am - 10am

Santa Cares is an event held exclusively for children with sensory disabilities. It is held in partnership with Autism Speaks. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

You can make reservations to get your photos taken with Santa here.

The bug guy has also already set up shop in Destiny USA. According to their press release, they have been set up in the Center Atrium, between DSW and FinishLine since November 20.

Something different that they are doing compared to Destiny USA are two different Pet Nights on Monday, November 29 and Monday, December 13 from 5 to 7PM. You can bring your animals on a leash and get your photo taken with Santa. They say pets with fins, scales or feathers are not allowed.

They also have a Santa Cares event, like Sangertown, taking place on Sunday, December 5 and 12 from 10:30 to 11:30AM.

Where else can Central New Yorkers go see Santa this Christmas season? Let us know on our station app.

