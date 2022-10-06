Police Looking for Suspects in Alleged Use of Stolen Credit Card at Dick’s in Destiny USA in Syracuse
Police are asking for help from the public identifying two people who are wanted for questioning regarding the alleged theft of property at a store in New York's largest indoor mall.
According to a written release from the New York State Police, the two individuals pictured may be suspects in a grand larceny investigation.
Police say that the two suspects allegedly used a stolen credit card at Dick's Sporting Goods located in the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, New York.
Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspects, or who has information that may be helpful to the investigation, should call State Police at: (315) 366.6000.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
Although illegal, credit card theft appears to be a booming business. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says that there were nearly 1.4 million reports of identity theft received by the FTC in 2021.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
