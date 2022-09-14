New Store To Make You Beautiful Opens at Sangertown Square Mall

A new store making you beautiful has opened in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford.

Stella Salon is locally owned and operated by Joanne Foley. The full-service hair salon just opened in the Target Wing next to DSW. It replaces the old Master Cuts.

Latest Hair Trends

Stella specializes in creative hair color, skin fades, inverted bobs, and more. You're sure to leave the salon looking your best, at any age.

With over 30 years of experience, Joanne and her experienced team deliver the latest hair trends.

“We’re very happy to have Stella Salon join the Sangertown community. The locally owned full-service hair salon brings exceptional talent and service to guests and the Mohawk Valley,” said Victoria Orilio, Marketing Director at Sangertown Square.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are always welcome. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Sangertown Jewelry

Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers is also coming to Sangertown Square Mall. The family-owned and operated jewelry retailer will offer a selection of engagement rings, diamond fashions, and gemstone jewelry in a 1,300 sq. ft space in Center Court.

Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers is a fourth-generation jewelry retailer from Illinois that has been in business for over 100 years. The company is mainly located in the Midwestern United States with one location in Western New York in the Walden Galleria. The Sangertown store will be the second New York state location as they continue to expand into the east.

