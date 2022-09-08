Your Favorite CNY Halloween Hot Spot Is Back Open For The Season
Ready for Halloween? Get all your go-to essentials for the season not too far from home!
Spooky season has officially returned to Saegertown Square in New Hartford. Spirit Halloween is once again reopening their doors for the season, something many people look forward to this time of year
Spirit Halloween first opened its seasonal doors in the mall back in 2017. Known as one of the largest specialty Halloween retailers in the nation, hundreds of people flock here each year for all of their holiday and party needs.
The store is located in the old J.C. Penny wing of the mall, next to Dick's Sporting Goods and near new favorite Beyond Reality. They are open Monday through Thursday 11am - 7pm, Saturday's 11am-8pm, and Sunday's 11am-5pm.
Sangertown Square Marketing Director, Victoria Orilio, is happy families can bring their kids to the store once again.
We’re excited to have Spirit Halloween return to Sangertown Square and help the young and young at heart prepare for this spooktacular time of the year.
What's great about Spirit Halloween is that it's not all just ghosts and goblins there. Their Spirit of Children program helps raise funding for child health departments in hospitals. Since it started in 2006, the non-profit has raised more than $93 millions to support art, aquatic, pet therapy and more in hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.
Spirit Halloween is also open at their other location in North Utica, off of Seneca Turnpike in Riverside Center. Learn more about what they have to offer by visiting their stores or website.