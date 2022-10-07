Spend a Magical Night Under a Village of Lights in North Pole New York
You can spend a magical weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York.
Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. There are magic shows and storytelling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.
Village of Lights
Get into the holiday spirit at the Village of Lights as Santa's Workshop is transformed into a Christmas Winter Wonderland. Roast marshmallows and feed the reindeer. Enjoy caroling and marshmallow roasting.
The Village of Lights opens December 4 and will be open every weekend through the end of the month.
December 4, 11, 18-23, 26-30.
Begins at 4:30 PM
Entrance closes at 7:00 PM
Santa's Workshop
During the day, the kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Clause to make those last-minute gift requests. Take a ride on the steam train, reindeer carousel, kiddie bobsled, and the whirling Christmas tree. Watch the Nativity Pageant, a puppet show, or just be amused by Frosty the Snowman, Rowdy the Reindeer, Miranda Mouse, Chris Moose, and other members of the Mother Goose Guild.
Letter From Santa
Kids can enjoy the magic of the North Pole without even leaving the house. Imagine their surprise when a letter arrives from Santa.
Each letter comes in a customized envelope addressed to the child and is mailed from his post office at Santa's Workshop, North Pole, NY. Each traditional letter is on Santa's personal stationery and is personalized with the child's name.
North Pole, New York
Call 1-800-806-0215 x130 for rates and details. Visit Northpoleny.com to learn more.
North Pole, New York is a little over 3 hours from Utica.
