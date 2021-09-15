You Could Win $200 If You’re Fastest Server in Utica – But How?

Do you think you have what it takes to be deemed the "fastest" server in Utica? You could win $200 if you prove yourself.

Made in Utica is bringing the 'Server Sprint' back to downtown Utica with the 2nd annual 'Server Sprint,' a race that pits the fastest servers with the best tray-handling skills against each other to fight for cash, prizes, and of course, the glory of being crowned the winner.

You can participate as an individual or as a team in the competition, but don't worry. Even if you aren't the "fastest" server, second and third place get prizes!

It's all a part of the Downtown Getdown, happening Saturday, September 18 in Handshake City in Baggs Square. The 5th Annual Music and Arts Fest celebrates all the things that make the Utica community so great.

Here's the schedule of events for the day:

10am: FREE “Getdown to the Mat” Free Yoga Class with In Bloom Yoga

12-6pm: Live music featuring local bands 12pm: Ashleigh DeCarr (Acoustic Americana-Contemporary) 1pm: The Lower Tolpa (Rock) 230pm: Deeplex (Dub Reggae) 330pm: Vada March (Acoustic Pop) 430-6pm: The Reuben James (Folk Rock)

12-6pm: Vendor fair featuring unique, homemade and vintage goods and community partners: 2 Eras Art 2BSoapworks Celestial Creationsz Evolve Gifts Fall Hill Bead and Gem Lucianna’s Boutique Maze Studios Vintage Retro Sorrento Rose & Poppy Co. Rustic Wares Plus Sassafras Vintage Space Waaste T-Mobile Utica Public Library

Glass blowing by Liquidraynbow Glass

Wood carving by WhatWoodEricaDo

Food Main Meats Healthy Choice

Beer Woodland Farm Brewery Selections from Saranac

2pm: Server Sprint. Presented by Woodland Farm Brewery!

3pm: Utica College Hockey Team on site for street hockey with kids

If you're interested in participating in the 'Server Sprint,' you can sign up here!

