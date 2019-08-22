4th Annual Downtown Getdown Coming To Utica

Made In Utica is returning with a walkable music and arts festival in Utica. Get ready for the 4th Annual Downtown Getdown.

The Downtown Getdown features music, art and local vendors throughout Handshake.City, Bagg’s Square and Downtown Utica. It's all taking place on Saturday, September 7th, 2019.

Here's a look at the schedule of events, and where they will take place, so you can celebrate on September 6th and September 7th:

**FRIDAY**

UPTOWN THEATRE 7-10PM

Utica Passport Release Party - Uptown at the Getdown

7pm: Rialda and the PissAntics Live

830pm: Original comedy from Uptown Improv Co.

**SATURDAY**

FRANKLIN SQ ALLEY 9-11AM

9am: Yoga in the Square at Downtown Getdown

9am: Bite Bakery Funky Brunch

BAGG'S SQUARE 9AM-1PM

1030am: Utica Coffee Boot Camp & Beats

11am: Oneida County Public Market Mutt Strutt

Handshake.City 11AM-6PM

1130am: The Guild of Thespian Puppets Show

12-6pm: Local music showcase including Lady Daisy River, Zalatan, Copper Vein Clones, The Old Main, Uncle Charlie & The Meatballs, PHUNgEYE

12-6pm: Featured vendors including Retro Sorrento, Serene & Evergreen, Almost Local, Lucianna’s Boutique, Cunningham Custom Jewelry + more

12pm: Street Hockey with Utica College Pioneer Men's Hockey

1pm: Field Days Competition

2pm: Server Sprint! at Downtown Getdown

VARICK STREET 730PM-2AM

Getdown After Party with music at Nail Creek Pub & Brewery featuring The Lightkeepers and Thomas D.

Need more info? You'll find it on the Facebook event page.