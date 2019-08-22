4th Annual Downtown Getdown Coming To Utica
Made In Utica is returning with a walkable music and arts festival in Utica. Get ready for the 4th Annual Downtown Getdown.
The Downtown Getdown features music, art and local vendors throughout Handshake.City, Bagg’s Square and Downtown Utica. It's all taking place on Saturday, September 7th, 2019.
Here's a look at the schedule of events, and where they will take place, so you can celebrate on September 6th and September 7th:
**FRIDAY**
UPTOWN THEATRE 7-10PM
Utica Passport Release Party - Uptown at the Getdown
7pm: Rialda and the PissAntics Live
830pm: Original comedy from Uptown Improv Co.
**SATURDAY**
FRANKLIN SQ ALLEY 9-11AM
9am: Yoga in the Square at Downtown Getdown
9am: Bite Bakery Funky Brunch
BAGG'S SQUARE 9AM-1PM
1030am: Utica Coffee Boot Camp & Beats
11am: Oneida County Public Market Mutt Strutt
Handshake.City 11AM-6PM
1130am: The Guild of Thespian Puppets Show
12-6pm: Local music showcase including Lady Daisy River, Zalatan, Copper Vein Clones, The Old Main, Uncle Charlie & The Meatballs, PHUNgEYE
12-6pm: Featured vendors including Retro Sorrento, Serene & Evergreen, Almost Local, Lucianna’s Boutique, Cunningham Custom Jewelry + more
12pm: Street Hockey with Utica College Pioneer Men's Hockey
1pm: Field Days Competition
2pm: Server Sprint! at Downtown Getdown
VARICK STREET 730PM-2AM
Getdown After Party with music at Nail Creek Pub & Brewery featuring The Lightkeepers and Thomas D.
