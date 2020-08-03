Handshake City Vandalized in Utica, Artists and Donations Sought

Handshake City is looking for artists and donations after vandals spray painted containers in their downtown Utica park.

Handshake City, the container park in Bagg's Square, was vandalized. The park has been open for two years. Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the park brought craft fairs and concerts to Bagg’s Square. The shipping containers have been painted and decorated, and the entire space has undergone an overhaul recently.

Unfortunately, someone tagged the containers with spray paint.

"I guess we have some open space if anyone can help us cover this up. If you’d like to assist us in paying for paint and artist contributions we are accepting donations at www.handshake.city/donate." The Community Foundation is assisting in collecting donations.

Organizers hope to find artists who are willing to contribute their talents to painting over the graffiti.

Credit: Handshake City/Made in Utica

It's disappointing to see someone has vandalized a park that represents an effort to beautify and revitalized downtown Utica.

If you'd like to contribute your talents, you can contact Made in Utica on Facebook.