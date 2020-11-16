If you're looking to give someone the gift of Central New York this holiday season, Handshake City has your back.

They are proud to present their "Homebrewed for the Holidays Gift Box" for 2020. This gift box is a specialty gift box of new, exclusive and unique locally made and designed gifts by awesome Handshake.City vendors and other local businesses here in Central New York.

LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE! Proceeds go to the Handshake.City Winter Survival Fund."

So what's inside you ask?

T-Shirt: Made In Utica Homebrewed Vintage Design

Mug: Made In Utica “In Utica We Trust” Diner Style Coffee Mug

Coffee: Utica Coffee Roasting Co. Homebrewed Special Label Coffee

Coaster: Made In Utica Vintage Utica Map Coaster

Dish Towel: Uticrews Utica, NY Design

Art: Retro Sorrento 8×10 Print with Frame

Ornament: Handmade Darling Custom Local Ornament

Postcard: Deo Art & Design Utica Skyline

Surprise Bonus Merch: Buttons, Postcards or Keychains

You can give the gift box whole, split it up, or keep it for yourself. Honestly, it's a great way to show your love for CNY. The box cost $100, and you can buy it online.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Other Local Gift Box Ideas

There is one other style box you can check out this holiday season called The Local Box. This box includes:

-A 3x3 inch box of Fine Chocolates from Minty’s Candies and Treats in Norwich

-Handmade Bead Garland from Greenery And Gold in Norwich

-Antique decorative book from C.S. Miller Books in Norwich

-A pair of Earrings from Linsey Layne in Sherburne

-A 2 oz. bottle of Lavender Linen Spray from Hillcrest Lavender Farm in Sherburne

-A 9 oz. Farmhouse Christmas Soy Candle from Chasing Quinn Candle Co in Norwich

-A 4 oz. Comfort and Joy Soy Candle from Chasing Quinn Candle Co in Norwich

-A handmade crocheted Candle Coaster from Tookey’s Treasures in Norwich

A limited number of boxes will be available. You can read more online here.