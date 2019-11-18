You Can Purchase Art Created by CNY Zoo Animals

Your chance to own some one-of-a-kind art created by zoo animals is almost here. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo's Art Gone Wild! Animal Art Auction is this Friday, November 22, and you have the chance to view the pieces all this week.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

The pieces will be on exhibit in the zoo's upper lobby during zoo hours starting today so you can get a good look at the artwork before they go up for sale at the auction. The zoo's Deborah DeLorenzo told Syracuse.com that there are a couple of new residents with first-time paintings this year, including "Moon Jellies" by baby Asian elephant Ajay. Zookeepers had the baby step in paint and then on the canvas, and the result ended up looking like the zoo's moon jellyfish.

"We also will have a painting by our new Amur leopard cubs that will be featured in our silent auction,” DeLorenzo said. “We have had people asking if Milo and Mina will be represented at Art Gone Wild! so we are excited to see what their painting will look like.”

The zoo's directors Ted Fox told Syracuse.com that the animals' painting reinforces daily training and gives them the opportunity to engage with zookeepers, which they enjoy. He said they also mainly do it for the treats.

The auction is from 6 to 8 p.m. this Friday, with tickets already on sale for $8 in advance. Prices increase to $10 at the door and kids under 12 get in for free. Proceeds from the paintings will benefit the Rosamond Gifford Zoo's chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers.