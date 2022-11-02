CNY Zoos Prepare for Christmas

Zoos across upstate New York are preparing for the Holidays, each being a bit unique in the way they do it.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is bringing back its Holiday Nights, Fridays, and Saturdays from December 2 to December 17, 5 PM to 8 PM every night. It is a bit more than your average light show. There will also be carolers, ice carving demonstrations, campfires, and visits from Santa Claus. There will also be stilt walkers from CircOvation and local PTech students will be decorating the zoo.

Syracuse isn't the only zoo having holiday festivities as the Utica Zoo is starting theirs as soon as this November. Starting the day after Thanksgiving in fact. The Utica Zoos Bright Nights presented by Baird Private Wealth Management goes from November 25 through December 18th from 5 PM to 7 PM. They will feature a number of both moving and stationary light displays in addition to holiday music, visits from Santa Claus, crafts, and scavenger hunts. At 6 PM there will be a nightly reading of "Twas the Night Before Christmas. They will also have food trucks and hot beverages available. Members receive a 50% discount for admission.

Wild Animal Park is hosting their own holiday event as well. They had this to say on their Facebook page over the weekend:

They have a variety of dates for their "Winter Wonderland of Lights" starting as early as November 18th. The event lasts from 5 PM to 9 PM. They have 32 different days that they are doing it. Visit their Facebook page for specific dates and more info.

10 New York State Towns Right Out of a Hallmark Christmas Movie These 10 towns will make you think you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Western New York's Best Christmas Lights Installers One of the big things to get ready for the holiday season is to get the lights all set on your house. But over time as you get older the fun and joy of climbing up and around your house fades quickly.