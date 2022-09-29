Annual Zoo Boo Halloween Celebration Returning To This Central NY Zoo
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to announce yet another fun event this year. It's almost time for Zoo Boo days, celebrating Halloween in a "kooky-not-spooky" way.
Every Saturday and Sunday between October 15-30th you can bring the family over to Trick or Treat with the animals. Each event will be held during the day, so your family doesn't have to worry about being too scared to have fun!
The zoo will transform itself into a hauntingly fun place for everyone to enjoy. Take part in the creepy crawly animal encounters, keeper chats, games, activities and multiple photo opportunities. There's even going to be a parade and costume contest.
Grab your bags and put on your costume for a day of fun at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo! Again it will run every Saturday and Sunday between October 15-30th.
Admission to the zoo is not included in the Zoo Boo ticket prices. All visitors are required to purchase separate admission tickets, unless you are a zoo member. Parents or kids that do not wish to trick-or-treat do not need to buy a Zoo Boo ticket.
If you're interested in learning more about the event or what else the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has to offer, you can visit their website or Facebook page for more information.