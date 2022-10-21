A Friendsgiving Feast with Your Favorite Animals! All At This Central NY Zoo
Catering at the Zoo is proud to present yet another addition to their Gourmet Dinner Series at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. This time you can get your turkey on with their "Fantastic Friendsgiving Feast".
What better way is there to celebrate an early Thanksgiving feast than with animals at the zoo? While your typical Friendsgiving may be with just your close friends, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo wants you to know every animal is your friend, any time of the year!
Believe it or not, this dinner gets even better. Instead of the meals being served in multiple courses like before, this dinner is just like your Thanksgiving feast back home. There will be an open buffet where you can stack up your plate with all your Thanksgiving favorites.
Fantastic Friendsgiving Feast Menu
Here's what you can expect to see at the long buffet table...
- Classic Thanksgiving Turkey (dark and white meat)
- Turkey Gravy
- Mashed Potatoes
- Potatoes Au Gratin
- Sausage and Apple Stuffing
- Candied Yams
- Green Bean Casserole with Frizzled Onions
- Roasted Vegetable Medley (carrots, fennel, Brussels sprouts)
- Whole-Berry Cranberry Sauce
- Autumn Salad
- mixed greens, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, roasted sweet potatoes, bacon lardons, maple and balsamic vinaigrette
- Ambrosia Salad
- Rolls and Butter
- Dessert:
- Assorted Pies - (Pumpkin, Pecan, Apple)
What Day Do We Feast?
Catering at the Zoo's Fantastic Friendsgiving Feast will take place on Friday, November 11th from 6:00-8:00pm. It'll all take place at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, giving you a chance to visit the animals before or after your dinner.
Tickets are available now by going to their registration page. Join in on the fun this year and celebrate a Friendsgiving you'll never forget.