‘Furry’ Up and See These Adorable Animals at CNY Zoo Before They’re Gone

A pair of adorable female koalas will soon be heading back west after spending their summer vacation in Central New York.

September 4th will be the last day visitors can observe Kumiri and Kolet at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. The cuddly duo will be headed back to the San Diego Zoo where they permanently reside.

Help us say farewell to our summer guests before they leave – take a picture of yourself at the zoo with our selfie stations, koala signage, or Kolet and Kumiri themselves for the chance to win a zoo pass and Zoo Boo tickets! Post your photos with the hashtag #koalacuse and tag us to enter.

For a Central New York zoo to host the furry marsupials is a bit of an honor, as koalas can't just go anywhere. The Australian government closely monitors koala habitats and only 10 zoos in the U.S. have been approved to house them.

FUN FACTS ABOUT KOALAS

Here are 5 things you may not know about koalas:

Koala means "no drink" in Dharug because their water intake mostly comes from eucalyptus leaves.

Eucalyptus is poisonous and koalas are one of the few animal species with a digestive system that can handle it.

Whereas most animals have several different species, there is only one koala species. It's currently estimated that between 40,000 and 80,000 are left, and that number is dwindling due to deforestation.

"Bear" is often attached to the end of "koala," but they're far from bearlike, and in fact have more in common with kangaroos due to their front-facing pouch for young.

Koalas sleep up to 18 hours a day. Jealous?

Learn more about the koalas over at the Rosamond-Gifford Zoo's Facebook page.

