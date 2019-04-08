You can get married at Era Field in Buffalo and have your wedding photos right on the field....the perfect place for ultimate Bills fans.

The wedding ceremony is outdoors, in covered heated club seats. The wedding photos are the field and there are several options throughout the stadium for a one of a kind reception, with multiple bars and amazing views of the field. The bride and groom even get a personalized football.

Get more details on everything available for the ultimate Buffalo Bills themed wedding.

Not getting married? Have a private party that includes stadium tours. Learn more at Buffalobills.com/events .