You Can Drive On The Watkins Glen International Race Track

If you've ever had a fantasy about driving along a race track, here's your chance to make your dream come true.

Opening Weekend for Watkins Glen International is April 6 - April 7. For one weekend only, you can drive your own car 3 laps around the world-famous historic road course.

The event costs $25 for three laps around the track. All the proceeds benefit the WGI R.A.C.E. (Racing and Community Enrichment) Fund.

Here's what you have to do:

Buy your tickets when you arrive at Gate 2

Drivers must have valid Drivers License

Gates open at 9:00 a.m., Laps begin at 10:00 a.m.

Last ticket sales at 3:00 p.m., Final laps at 4:00 p.m.

No Motorcycles or box trucks

Seat belts must be worn by all occupants

For more information, check out TheGlen.com .