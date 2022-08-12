Camp Sites Open Wednesday as NASCAR Returns to Watkins Glen

The NASCAR Cup Series invades Watkins Glen International starting this Wednesday at 7 a.m., with the opening of camping sites for fans as festivities get the "in-person" green flag.

NASCAR's biggest stars are preparing to compete at next weekend's The Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 21, and the track that's been voted the best in the sport will be more ready than ever, according to Michael P. Printup, President at Watkins Glen speaking with WIBX on Friday.

Printup says camping facilities will open Wednesday and there's still room available, as well as a limited number of tickets for the event that is once again expected to sell-out for the sixth straight year (with the exception of the COVID restrictions). "The track's economic impact is at least $275 million annually," said Printup. Campers interested in spending the weekend at The Glen should visit the website and schedule a phone call with a camping sales rep to reserve a site.

NASCAR racing at Watkins Glen dates back to 1957, when the first race was called 101.2, according to mytwintiers.com. It returned in 1964, when the name was changed to The Glen 151.8. The names reflected the total distance of the race, according to the website. NASCAR would be absent from Watkins Glen from 1964-65, until 1986 when it returned as The Budweiser at The Glen. Since then, the race has had several names including "Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at The Glen" from 2009-2011, and the "Cheez-It 355 at The Glen" from 2013 - 2016. Since 2018, NASCAR week has been called "Go Bowling at The Glen," as a result of a "Go Bowling" sponsorship.

The Glen will offer a live music festival on Thursday and Friday, and NASCAR practices and qualifying begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

