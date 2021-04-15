Titanic Survivor Buried in Western New York Beside Husband She Lost That Fateful Day

High on a hill in Western New York is the final resting place of a Titanic survivor and her husband who died that fateful day 109 years ago.

Elizabeth Barrett Rothschild was born on February 10, 1858 in Watkins Glen, New York. She and her husband, Martin Rothchild, boarded the Titanic and set sail out of England on April 10, 1912. Four days later, her world would change when the ocean liner struck an iceberg just before midnight, 375 miles south of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic.

Elizabeth, safely made it onto a lifeboat along with her dog. Her husband, Martin wasn't so lucky. Two hours and forty minutes after impact, the Titanic sank with more than 1500 aboard, including Elizabeth's husband Martin on April 15th, 1912.

Martin's body was never identified from those recovered. So in 1921, Elizabeth bought an acre of land next to St. Mary's Cemetery in Watkins Glen and had a mausoleum built as a tribute to her husband.

Credit - John Kucko Digital

A three foot bronze plaque commemorates the Titanic tragedy that claimed the life of her dear Martin. In part, it reads “Be Thou Faithful Unto Death, I Will Give You a Crown of Life.”

Credit - John Kucko Digital

On October 29, 1943 Elizabeth passed away in East Orange, New Jersey, but her final resting place is beside her beloved Martin in St. Mary's Cemetery. Her remains were placed in a crypt inside the mausoleum that sits just a few hundred feet from the waterfalls and gorge of Watkins Glen State Park.

1912 Titanic Maiden & Final Voyage