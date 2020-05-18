Challenging Hikes and Beautiful Falls at Watkins Glen State Park

Another pandemic weekend, another great Central New York sight.

Watkins Glen is really cool. You can travel to the Finger Lakes town along the eastern or western edge of Seneca Lake. Either way, you see about a million (it seems) wineries. We took one route on the way there and the other on the way home. Watkins Glen itself is a quaint village at the south end of Seneca Lake. The crosswalks have checkerboard patterns in honor of the famous Watkins Glen International Race Track. The state park is spectacular.

The park contains three trails. The Southern Rim and Indian Trails run along the wooded rim of the gorge, while the Gorge Trail (which was closed the day we visited) is closest to the park's 19 waterfalls. The trails are rated "moderate" by the All Trails app, but we were pretty sore the next day.

The gorge has a 400-foot drop and is visible from multiple angles and vantage points, such as stone steps, stone bridges, and suspension bridges.

If there's one positive aspect to our experience during the COVID-19 health crisis, it's been our exposure to and enjoyment of the awesome sights nature offers in our region. Without the pandemic, we might never have seen some of these spots we've visited during our "Explore CNY" series.