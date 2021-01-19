Watkins Glen Winery Hosting Festival Of Lights

Castel Grisch Winery in Watkins Glen wants to start 2021 off with beautiful lights and Chinese lanterns.

The Winery is currently hosting the "Festival of Lights" through the end of January. You'll be able to enjoy beautiful light displays full of animals, dinosaurs, flowers, and Christmas trees.

Stop in for a visit to see some spectacular lanterns that are sure to impress. Animals, Dinosaurs, colorful flowers, and even a 50ft tall Christmas tree. Drive-Thru only. $20 per vehicle up to 6 passengers presale, $30 at the gate. Limited reservations available.

Currently the show times are 5:30pm-8:30pm Friday through Sunday. The tasting room will be open to visitors with snacks and beverages. For $20, you can't go wrong.

More About Castel Grisch Winery

Established in 1983 by a Swiss German couple, Castel Grisch has been devoted to providing the best experience and wine for its visitors. Castel Grisch sits on a gorgeous site with breathtaking views of Seneca Lake. The vineyard at Castel Grisch is home to 40 acres of vines ranging from native varieties, to Vinifera varieties.

We utilize the freshest, and best quality grapes to craft our wines, and it truly shows in the quality. Since our founding in 1983, we've striven to produce the most consistent, and best quality wine, vintage to vintage. Our wines are created to appeal to a whole variety of tastes, shaped to your liking. So why drink our wine? Because we make it for you."

You can learn more about the winery online here.