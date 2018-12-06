You've heard of paint and sip with wine . The next great holiday event- Wreath and Sip coming to Baldwinsville.

The Chef and The Cook of Baldwinsville is hosting the first holiday wreath making class for Central New York that mixes in winter spiced wine:

Following the style of a paint and sip, we will have guided instructions on how to make your wreath from your choice of designs. Great for a night out! Wreath materials included in cost per person, as well as complimentary glass of our winter spiced wine. The restaurant will be open and our full menu will be available for a la carte purchase"

The event runs on Thursday December 13th from 5:30PM - 7PM. Clearly, the best way to end your workday. The cost of the class is $50 . They are located at 2922, 7 Syracuse Street in Baldwinsville.