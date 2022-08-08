One Of New York State’s Best-Selling Wines Has Entered The Hard Seltzer Game

New York State's Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards is usually known for their Red Cat wine and more. Now they will be known as a brand to drink some amazing hard seltzers from.

Hazlitt has announced that they are releasing four new wine seltzers. Those seltzers are the following flavors: Red Cat Splash, White Cat Splash, Pink Cat Splash, and Red Cat Dark Splash.

The Hazlitt family has created a new line of delicious, bubbly, low-alcohol wine seltzers made with only real wine. These convenient and stylish cans are perfect for any-day enjoyment but will undoubtedly make a “Splash” this summer with their light and refreshing flavors.

According to their website, each wine seltzer is 6.1% ABV (alcohol by volume) and is a play on some of their classic flavors. Red Cat Splash, White Cat Splash, Pink Cat Splash, and Red Cat Dark Splash retail in 250ml cans for $3.00 each. They are available for purchase at Hazlitt winery locations: Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards in Hector, and Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars in Naples, and New York State wine and liquor stores. Since these are considered wine products, they can be sold in wine and liquor stores in New York, but not grocery or convenience stores.

Each wine seltzer is a beautiful representation of the original wine’s flavor profile. The only differences they have from their namesake wines are less sugar and lower alcohol, which allows them to shine as independent dry seltzer products."

Let us know in our station app if you tried it, and which flavor your have enjoyed the most so far.

