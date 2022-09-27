Enjoy Wine And Halloween Together In Utica At The HalloWine Event

Looking to enjoy wine, beer, and Halloween altogether in the city of Utica? Mark your calendars for the Hallowine event.

Catholic Charities of Oneida and Madison County are welcoming back the annual HalloWine event on Friday, October 21st from 6PM - 9PM at the Utica Public Library. According to the event organizers, this wine and craft beer event has a haunted twist this year with special guests The Ghost Seekers of CNY.

Your evening will be filled with lively music, delicious drinks and food, raffles, and haunted happenings!

Tickets are limited for this event, and must be purchased in advance. This is a 21 and older event for Central New Yorkers. Funds raised at this event will support Catholic Charities Oneida and Madison County (CCOM). Enjoy some wine, beer, and ghost stories all for a great cause.

Here's A Breakdown Of Ticket Pricing

- $85 VIP; VIP Admission includes access to private room with bar limited to VIP admission tickets only, Halloween Candy Pairings, Specialty VIP HalloWine Branded Wine Glass for your tastings and more! VIP Admission also enjoys: drinks, food, music, raffles, and haunted happenings! - $60 GA; General Admission will enjoy drinks, food, music, raffles and haunted happenings! GA Admission receives a HalloWine Branded Wine Glass for your tastings! This admission excludes: access to VIP Room (with private bar and Halloween Candy Pairings). -$30 DD; Designated Driver (no alcohol) Admission will enjoy food, music, raffles and haunted happenings! This admission excludes: beer and wine tastings, access to VIP Room, HalloWine Branded Wine Glass

​You can read more online how to buy your tickets here.

