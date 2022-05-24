Wine & Food Your Thing? Attend An Upstate New York Festival This Weekend

Finding the perfect wine can be a laborious process, luckily for you, award-winning wines will be on showcase in Upstate New York.

Surely You Don't Mind Trying Wines To Find The Perfect One

168810379 igorr1 loading...

Wine isn't cheap though. It could take you 20, 30, even 100 different wines until you find the one you love. With the average cost of a bottle of wine in the US being over $15, that could really hurt your bank account.

Find One In Chatham, NY

Google Google loading...

Chatham, pronounced Chat-Um, is a very small town located about 30 minutes outside Albany. It also is the location for the Hudson Berkshire Spring Wine and Food Festival. It will take place at the Columbia County Fairgrounds this weekend May 28th and 29th.

Hours

Saturday May 28th: 11 am to 6 pm

Sunday May 29th: 11 am to 5 pm

What Is On Showcase?

57615898 Stockbyte loading...

Of course, plenty of award-winning wineries, but also, distilleries, cideries, and even some craft breweries will be on hand too. Who can teach you about wine better than the people who make it? On top of that, plenty of sampling will happen for common pairings with wine-like cheese, pickles, olives, and much more.

Something Unique

They are even kid-friendly, which many events like this by nature may not be. There will be plenty of activities for youth to take part in, in fact, kids 12 and under get into the event for free.

If you want to find out more about the Hudson Berkshire Spring Food and Wine Festival for 2022 and this weekend, learn more from their website here.

