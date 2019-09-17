Would Your Move Into A Tiny Home?

So, do you dream of having a home with less clutter? In fact, how about a home with a lot less of everything? Then maybe the tiny home movement might be for you.

Simply put, the trend toward tiny houses has become a social movement. People are choosing to downsize the space they live in, simplify, and live with less. People are embracing the tiny life philosophy and the freedom that accompanies the tiny house lifestyle. The tiny house movement is about more than simply living in a small space (although, a small house is certainly part of it).

The typical tiny house is with square footage is between 100 and 400 square feet; this is in comparison to the average American home of 2, 600 square feet.

Tiny houses are designed and built by the owner themselves, while others are purchased, adapted from trailers, or built from a tiny house kit. Tiny houses come in all shapes, sizes, and forms, but they all enable simpler living in a smaller, more efficient space.

Now that I am an empty nester, really thinking about this. You?